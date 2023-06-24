NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

