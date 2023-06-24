Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.75

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 7562843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.45 ($0.39).
Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.83.
Speedy Hire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
About Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
