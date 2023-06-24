Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.75

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 7562843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.45 ($0.39).

Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.83.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

About Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($99,168.27). 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.