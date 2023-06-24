Trinity Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

