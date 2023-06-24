The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

