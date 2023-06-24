Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

