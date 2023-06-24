Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

