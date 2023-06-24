Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.64. The stock has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.