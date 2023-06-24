Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $435.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

