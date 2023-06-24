Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 3,242 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

