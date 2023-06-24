Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.19 and a 200-day moving average of $492.64. The stock has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.