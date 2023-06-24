Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

Shares of CI opened at $274.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day moving average is $283.78. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

