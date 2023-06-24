Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.