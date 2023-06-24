Asset Planning Corporation Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Planning Corporation lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day moving average of $372.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

