Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after buying an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NU by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,279 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE:NU opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.88 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

