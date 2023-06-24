First Command Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

