Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,598 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $209,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,389,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.