Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Holdings Boosted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

CYH opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

