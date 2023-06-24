Asset Planning Corporation Buys Shares of 624 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.59. The company has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

