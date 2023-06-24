Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 167,782 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

