Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group Price Performance

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

