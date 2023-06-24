Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $7.56 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.88 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

