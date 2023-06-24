Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.