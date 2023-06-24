Asset Planning Corporation Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 109,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.15 and a 200-day moving average of $372.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

