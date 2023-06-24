Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

