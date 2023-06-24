Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,057.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at $319,931,867.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,018,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

