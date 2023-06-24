First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

