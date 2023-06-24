Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

