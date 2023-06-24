1,195 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,759,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.