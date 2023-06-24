3,531 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 154,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

