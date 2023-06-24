Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.65-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.00 EPS.
Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Adobe from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.