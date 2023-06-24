Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.65-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.00 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

