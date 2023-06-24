Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells $12,042.76 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 8,137 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $12,042.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,719,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 10,461 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,691.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

