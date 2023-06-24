Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

