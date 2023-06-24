Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

