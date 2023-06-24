AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $2.19 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.67.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

