Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

