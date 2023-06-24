Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

