AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 11,648 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

JEF opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

