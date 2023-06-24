Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.