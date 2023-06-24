Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

