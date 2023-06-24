AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 2,498 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WCC opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.