Retirement Solution Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.97. The company has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.