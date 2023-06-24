46,370 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

SEA Stock Down 0.9 %

SEA stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.