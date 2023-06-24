T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

