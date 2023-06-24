WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WESCO International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Shares of WCC opened at $167.90 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

