AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $2.64 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.53.
KLA Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of KLAC opened at $456.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
