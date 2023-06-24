Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $269.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

