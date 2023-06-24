iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

