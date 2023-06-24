Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 164,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

