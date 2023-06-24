FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,017 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock worth $21,455,648. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

