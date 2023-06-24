Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

